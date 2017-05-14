Bank thanks mothers

As a thank you gesture to mothers at HSBC Malta, the bank created a little surprise.

Throughout last month, forms were sent out to mothers to take home and get their children to fill out. The exercise was simple and included questions like, “Why do you love your mum?” and “What would you like to buy you mum for Mother’s Day?”

All of the mothers who submitted a form received a memento carrying the children’s kind and humorous words. A few responses were also drawn from the hundreds received, for a slightly bigger surprise. For these mothers, the bank arranged for the children and their fathers to visit their mother at work and surprise them with the gifts they wanted to buy for them.

The moments were caught on film and made into a video that captures the children’s appreciation and affection for their mothers. HSBC Bank Malta CEO Andrew Beane said: “At HSBC we are lucky to have fantastic colleagues and with Mother’s Day round the corner, we wanted to celebrate the contribution mums make both at work and at home. The aim of this video is to simply say thank you to all those mothers who work with us.”

HSBC Malta is endeavouring to be an employer of choice in Malta in terms of its commitment towards flexibility, diversity and women advancement at the workplace.

The video is available on HSBC Malta’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HSBCMalta and on You Tube at https://youtu.be/kmSQqv8iIsI.

‘Thank you mum’ is the bank’s way of saying thank you to all the mothers at HSBC Malta and across Malta.