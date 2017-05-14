Announcements

HYZLER. On May 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, aged 93, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved nephews George and his wife Giannella, Karl and Joanne, Mario and his wife Sandra, her sister-in-law Vera, widow of her brother George John Hyzler, her grandnephews and grandnieces Paul, Kurt, Mark, Steven, Emma, Chiara, Matthew, Anabel, Alexandra and Luke and their respective spouses and partners, her great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces Julia, Sophie, Sebastian, Emily and George, her devoted carer Judith, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, May 15 at 1.15pm for Mdina Cathedral where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

LYON – MARIE, née Mifsud, formerly of Sliema, residing in the UK, died suddenly on May 12, just short of her 93rd birthday. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons John, Andrew, Gordon and Ian and their families, her brother Henry Mifsud of Paceville and her cousin Madeleine Cauchi, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral will take place in the UK. Kindly remember her in your prayers. RIP

NAUDI. On May 13, at Casa Arkati, Mosta, PAULINE (Lena), née Carachi, widow of Anthony, passed peacefully away at the age of 96. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved daughters Lucienne and her husband Joseph F. X. Zahra and Marguerite Naudi, her grandchildren David and his fiancée Sarah Casolani, Maria and her husband Clive Bartolo, James, Matthew, Leah and Nicola, her brothers in-law Joseph, Gaetano and his wife Florrie, and her nephews and nieces. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, May 15 at 9am at the main chapel of the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff of Casa Arkati and Villa Messina for their dedicated care.

In Memoriam

ABELA. In loving memory of JOHN on the third anniversary of his passing away.

Your presence we miss

Your memory we treasure

Loving you always

Forgetting you never.

Remembered with much love by his wife Carmen, son Anthony and daughter Priscilla, in-laws Sariann and Dominic and his grandchildren Izaak, Matthias and Khloe.

BONGIOVANNI – INEZ. It was also a Mother’s Day Sunday 28 years ago when you joined your Creator. Rest in the eternal peace of the Lord and always please share some of it with us and our families. We could never forget our happy days together while you were still with us. Remembered today and every day by your five daughters and their families.

BORG HEDLEY – ALICE. A precious mother called to her Creator 11 years ago, 20.5.2006. Always remembered – Veronica, Noel and families.

CACHIA – MAE. Present today on Mother’s Day, as indeed always. Grace Ann.

CHIRCOP SALIBA – TESSIE. A wonderful aunt sorely missed and lovingly remembered. Marie-Anne, Etienne and families.

DE GIOVANNI – RITA. Fondest memories of a beloved mother and grandmother, today the fifth anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her children Bianca, Dennis, David and their families.

GAUCI. In loving memory of PETER PAUL, a dear husband and father, on the 22nd anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife, Pat and daughter, Fiona. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANCHÉ – BICE. Cherished memories of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 30th anniversary of her death. Her family.

MIFSUD – JOS’ANN. Treasured memories of a beloved wife and mother, today being the 17th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Paul, Pierre and Kristine, Katya, Sam, Sebi, Sean and Simon.

SCHEMBRI – THOMAS. Unfading and treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. Fondly remembered by his wife Josephine, children and grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Masses

A Mass for the repose of the soul of ANTONIO CASELLI, on the second anniversary of his demise, will be said on Friday, May 19 at 8.30am at San Ġwann parish church.

Being the trigesima die since the death of VERONICA von BROCKDORFF, today’s 10.30am Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul.