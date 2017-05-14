Quotes and news

President Donald Trump’s reform of the health system through his American Health Care Act (AHCA) has been criticised by Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice, Florida, chairman of the US Bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development. Bishop Dewane said that the law “still contains major defects, particularly regarding changes to Medicaid that risk coverage and affordability for millions”.

The bishop expressed his disappointing that the voices of those who will be most severely impacted were not heeded. “The AHCA does offer critical life protections, and our healthcare system desperately needs these safeguards.”

French bishops are happy with election

The French bishops, who had refused to support any of the candidates contesting the second round of the French presidential election, are saying they are happy with the result. Archbishop Georges Pontier of Marseille, president of the French bishops’ conference, said he was pleased Emman­uel Macron had won a clear-cut victory in the May 7 presidential election. Archbishop Pontiers ack­nowledged that French Catholics have been divided by the presidential election. But now, he said, “we must hope he succeeds for the good of our country; otherwise it will be catastrophic”. He added that he hoped the new government would be “able to function” after the June legislative elections.

Bishop challenges Turkey’s President

Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Sera­phim of Piraeus has sent an open letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, telling the Muslim leader he must convert to Christianity or face damnation. He des­crib­ed Muhammed as a “false pro­phet” and dismisses the Qu’ran. He urged Erdogan to “renounce all errors, heresies and innovations of Islam”.

Priests ‘be joyful’

Addressing newly ordained priests last Sunday, Pope Francis said: “Be joyful, never sad. Joyful. With the joy of service to Christ, even in the midst of suffering, misunderstandings, one’s own sins. Keep always before your eyes the example of the Good Shepherd who came not to be served but to serve, and who came to seek out and save what was lost.

“Please, do not be ‘Lords’, do not be ‘clerics of state’, but shepherds of the people of God. Let the holiness of your lives be a delightful fragrance to Christ’s faithful, so that by word and example you may build the house that is God’s Church. The Word without example is no use; it is better to turn back. The double life is an ugly disease in the Church.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)