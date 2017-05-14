The Digital Assembly is the European Commission’s annual flagship policy event. It brings together the key digital policy stakeholders. This year’s main theme is: ‘Digital Europe: Investing in the Future’. The 2017 edition is scheduled for June 15 and 16 at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta. It will be hosted by the Maltese presidency and DG Connect.

Over a thousand participants – policy-makers, industry leaders and start-up companies’ entrepreneurs – are expected to attend the conference. This two-day event will include conferences with regard to the ongoing digital transformations of Europe. This initiative takes full advantage of the fact that Europe is ripe for seamless cross-border transactions.

There will be discussions about the transformation toward a digital economy and society, with a view to determining where Europe stands in the global digital context. It is also envisaged that the Assembly will enhance connections between citizens of the European Union, particularly the younger generations.

2017 is the key year to take stock of the progress made with the implementation of the Digital Single Market Strategy. This year’s Digital Assembly is the ideal opportunity for stakeholders from inside and outside the EU to debate, to evaluate how Europe and its partners around the world are preparing for this digital transformation, and look ahead.

For the past few years the European Union has been working very hard to realise the Digital Single Market. Other parts of the world are doing the same thing, admittedly sometimes at a faster rate. These are already benefiting from a large, borderless ‘home-market’. They have enacted ambitious digital strategies and policies in order to secure or improve their competitive position.

We therefore urgently need to determine where Europe stands, in the global digital context. In view of this, on the first day of the Assembly, there will be an international panel hosting some of the world’s top speakers, including Cisco’s CEO, Chuck Robbins, and the vice president of the European Commission, Andrus Ansip.

The Digital Assembly is one of the most important events being held under the Maltese presidency of the European Union

Participants will also have the opportunity to attend four different thematic workshops on key priorities: Data Economy, Cyber Security and Internet of Things, Digi­tal Transformation and Jobs, and Opportunities in Digital Disruption.

I also believe that the European Digital Policy is instrumental when it comes to connecting with our citizens. The amplitude, magnitude and pace of the digital transformation nowadays is a sine qua non to our citizens and businesses.

For the younger generations, who have grown up with these changes, this is par for the course. Quite simply, it is what they have always known to be a part of their world. However, they often do not realise how far this digital revolution was made possible by the European Union. The objective would thus be to use the conference to challenge leaders with the expectations of our citizens, in particular the younger generations.

The European Commission is organising a broad public contest for young people aged 16 to 25 to send in user-generated videos. The winners will attend the Digital Assembly and participate to the panel discussion.

The Digital Assembly is one of the most important events being held under the Maltese presidency of the European Union. I am honoured to host such an important event, and my ministry feels indeed privileged that the hosting of the Digital Assembly is going to coincide with the end of roaming charges in Europe. This is unarguably one of the biggest achievements of the Maltese presidency.

Manuel Mallia is Minister for Competitiveness and Digital, Maritime and Services Economy.