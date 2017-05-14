Eurovision's embarrassing moment
Last night's Eurovision Song Contest had an embarrassing moment for the organisers when a 'bum flasher' probably an Australian given that he was carrying that nation's flag, managed to get onto the stage and flash his rear end.
It happened during a performance by Jamala during the televoting time.
The invader was pushed off the stage by a security official.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.