Sunday, May 14, 2017, 09:26

Ukrainian President to visit Malta

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will make a state visit to Malta on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

He will meet President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and have talks with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, the government said.

A number of agreements will be signed. No details were given. 

