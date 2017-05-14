Ukrainian President to visit Malta
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will make a state visit to Malta on Tuesday and Wednesday.
He will meet President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and have talks with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, the government said.
A number of agreements will be signed. No details were given.
