Today's front pages

The following are the top stories on the front pages of Malta's newspapers today.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that the bank account from which chief of staff Keith Schembri is suspected to have been paid €100,000 in kickbacks received two more “suspicious” transfers totalling €583,000 shortly after those first transactions.

MaltaToday, The Malta Independent on Sunday and It-Torċa carry election surveys which all show Labour leading.

MaltaToday says four points separate the parties with the PL ahead. The Independent says the gap has narrowed to 4.5% if the 'don't knows' keep their 2013 preferences, while It-Torċa says the PL leads with 9.3 per cent. Joseph Muscat comfortably leads the trust ratings over Simon Busuttil.

Il-Mument reports how Godfrey Farrugia left the Labour Party, saying his former party kept its name but lost its soul.

Illum says the magistrate holding the Egrant investigation has been handed on FIAU reports on Pilatus Bank.