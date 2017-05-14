The Labour Party has been rendered fake by its leadership - Godfrey Farrugia

Former Labour minister Godfrey Farrugia this afternoon accused the Labour Party leadership of rendering the PL a fake party, and said labourites were not to blame for their party's predicament.

Addressed a Nationalist Party mass meeting in Zebbuġ, he told thousands of people that they were on the right side of history.

Dr Farrugia, who has joined the Democratic Party, which is in a coalition with the PN, said he had hoped to get the Labour administration back to their senses.

“I had hoped we would change direction, but instead, it chose the road of ridiculing people,” he said.

“I had worked so that certain people would no longer harm the party, and so that the promise of good governance could be realised, because that was at the root of all the other promises,” Dr Farrugia said.

“The soldiers of steel (suldati ta’ l-azzar) are those who stand for their principles, who promote social solidarity, the environment, the common good, the people’s health, and life from its very earliest.”

Labour supporters, he said, were not to blame for their party’s predicament. But Keith Schembri, the prime minister’s chief of staff had forgotten about the national interest. And he hadmanaed to hide his actions, by having a general election called. But, he said, the Labour leadership could not hide its mistake with another mistake.

He said his aim in joining the Democratic Party was to ensure that the next government was honest. It was his choice to join the PD, a choice which was not motivated by his relationship with his partner Marlene Farrugia.

It was his choice to join the PD, a choice which was not motivated by his relationship with his partner Marlene Farrugia.

The disparaging and sexist comments made about his and Marlene Farrugia were a disgrace, he said, and further proved how the Labour Party had become ‘fake’.

Marlene Farrugia had managed to create a movement to promote the national environment in an open honest way open to all, he said.

Marlene Farrugia was a woman of special talent. She was an outstanding patriot who had created the Democratic Party against all imaginable odds because she found in Simon Busuttil a person who shared their view that the best for the country was to seek consensus not division.

Dr Farrugia said he was an optimist and he was confident that with the people's will, the country could be brought to the right track and healed.

Addressing himself to Labourites, he said that the Forza Nazzjonali would defend them and they had nothing to fear. Their only fear was if Labour remained in government. It was the ordinary people who suffered from corruption, it was the workers who paid, he said.