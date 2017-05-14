President calls on mothers to help calm political tension
Appeal made at end of Mother's Day Mass
The President has called on all mothers to help calm the tension caused by political bickering.
In a short appeal at the end of a Mass held at San Anton Palace to commemorate Mother's Day, Marie Louise Coleiro Preca urged unity.
"As is normal in a democracy we are called to make a choice... I appeal to all mothers to help diffuse the Mediterranean temperament when we discuss politics so as not to descend into name-calling," she said.
The President urged everyone to remember that unity was important for the country.
Her appeal comes midway into a heated electoral campaign that will lead to the election on June 3.
Ms Coleiro Preca said respect, dignity and forgiveness were important values everyone should cherish.
