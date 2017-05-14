President calls on mothers to help calm political tension

The President has called on all mothers to help calm the tension caused by political bickering.

In a short appeal at the end of a Mass held at San Anton Palace to commemorate Mother's Day, Marie Louise Coleiro Preca urged unity.

"As is normal in a democracy we are called to make a choice... I appeal to all mothers to help diffuse the Mediterranean temperament when we discuss politics so as not to descend into name-calling," she said.

The President urged everyone to remember that unity was important for the country.

Her appeal comes midway into a heated electoral campaign that will lead to the election on June 3.

Ms Coleiro Preca said respect, dignity and forgiveness were important values everyone should cherish.