Party leaders to debate at University on Wednesday

The political party leaders are to hold a debate at the University on Wednesday.

The University of Malta Debating Union said this morning that after a meeting with all involved this morning, it was agreed that the debate would be held on Wednesday at 1pm at Sir Temi Zammit Hall.

All four leaders - Joseph Muscat, Simon Busuttil, Marlene Farrugia and Arnold Cassola - have agreed to attend.

The debate was originally due to be held on Tuesday, but was moved by a day as the Prime Minister could not attend.

Addressing a press conference at the University of Malta Valletta campus, the organisers, the Malta University Debating Union and The Third Eye, said attendance will be limited to students. Leaders will each have the same time allocated and will field questions from the moderator as well as from students.

Questions from social media by those watching the debate will also be selected.

In a statement, the Democratic Party said it was dismayed at an attempt made by the Labour Party to silence it by using the excuse that PN and PD were one and the same party.

"Contesting on the same list, working on the same manifesto doesn't make us the same party. We are joining forces in order to be able to give the electorate a credible alternative government since the system is designed at hindering small parties and does not allow the situation to be any different," the party said.