Muscat urges irked voters to distinguish between Labour candidates

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this afternoon urged voters disappointed with some people in his government to go out and vote for someone else from the same party rather than stay at home.

The Labour leader said he was listening to those who were disappointed over shortcomings on the environment, governance and housing, promising to address these issues.

“You do not teach us a lesson by staying at home… the duty of all those who love this country on June 3 is to vote for all candidates of the Labour Party,” he said, repeatedly warning on the dangers posed by the coalition formed by the Nationalist and Democratic parties.

Addressing a mass meeting in Naxxar, he described PN and PD leaders, Simon Busuttil and Marlene Farrugia, as an “unstable couple”. Dr Muscat said the only thing that united them was their animosity towards him.

"In one day, after the election and after sending me to prison, they will destroy all that has been achieved so far… Will you trust Simon Busuttil and Marlene Farrugia with your pension, your job, your future, your business?”

People booed at the mention of Dr Busuttil's name, prompting the Prime Minister to tell the crowd that rather than booing they should be prepared to go out out and vote on June 3.

“It is not enough to say I will not vote for the coalition of confusion because those who do not vote will be allowing this unstable couple to take the helm,” Dr Muscat cautioned.

Using strong words, he said Dr Busuttil had built his campaign on a big lie. He was referring to allegations that his wife Michelle owned the Panama company Egrant, which is now the subject of a magisterial inquiry.

Dr Muscat said he did not fear the inquiry’s outcome because he was saying the truth and he reiterated his pledge to go, if it found anything linking him, his wife or his family to Egrant.

Likewise, Dr Muscat insisted, he expected the Opposition leader to shoulder responsibility and go if the inquiry found that the allegation was a fabrication.

"Simon Busuttil is afraid of this challenge because he knows he has lied; he knows that in his thirst for power he has tarnished Malta’s name. He will go down in history as a politician who was ready to sell his country because of a lie.”

Dr Muscat warned the Opposition leader that what he did “had consequences” and he would have to shoulder responsibility for them. “His sins will come back to haunt him.”

The Prime Minister said he would keep his word on the pledge to give back public holidays that fall on a weekend, introduce tax refunds for all with income below €60,000, resurface all the country’s roads, raise pensions and give a future to Air Malta.

Calling out a list of pledges in one unstoppable rush, Dr Muscat said a new Labour government would ensure cancer medicines would be given for free, the Marsascala recycling plant would be closed, the Gozo-Malta tunnel would be built, the car race track project would go ahead and marriage equality for all would be introduced.

Dr Muscat promise “a liberal leap forward” in the next legislature. “It will be the largest leap the country would have ever experienced but more important I will allow nobody to divide the country… and I am ready to extend a hand of friendship to all those of goodwill to work and unite the country,” he said to applause.

Dancer addresses crowd

Prior to Dr Muscat’s speech, dancer Felix Busuttil delivered a short but powerful speech, telling people this was the best time of his life.

Expressing unconditional support for Dr Muscat, the renowned dancer dwelt on his personal life to sustained applause.

“I am Gozitan, I am Maltese, I am gay in a civil union and will soon get married and I am behind Joseph,” he said.

The reference was to the Labour government’s decision to introduce civil unions for gay couples and a pledge to go one step further and proposed full marriage equality in the next legislature.

Mr Busuttil urged people to respond to hatred and abuse through love and by voting for Dr Muscat on June 3.