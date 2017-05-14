Four hurt in early morning head-on crash
Four people were hospitalised early this morning after a traffic accident at Triq l-Infetti, which runs around Mdina and leads from Rabat to Mosta.
The crash, at 4.30am, involved a Citroen Berlingo driven by a 66-year-old man from Mtarfa and a Vauxhall Corsa driven by a 26-year-old Italian who lives in San Ġwann.
The Italian driver was accompanied by a man and a woman, aged 20 and 19 respectively, also Italian.
All were hospitalised. The 20-year-old Italian suffered grievous injuries, while the 19-year-old was seriously injured, the police said.
The drivers' condition is not yet known.
