Four hurt in early morning head-on crash

Four people were hospitalised early this morning after a traffic accident at Triq l-Infetti, which runs around Mdina and leads from Rabat to Mosta.

The crash, at 4.30am, involved a Citroen Berlingo driven by a 66-year-old man from Mtarfa and a Vauxhall Corsa driven by a 26-year-old Italian who lives in San Ġwann.

The Italian driver was accompanied by a man and a woman, aged 20 and 19 respectively, also Italian.

All were hospitalised. The 20-year-old Italian suffered grievous injuries, while the 19-year-old was seriously injured, the police said.

The drivers' condition is not yet known.