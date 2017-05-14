Busuttil: The national interest must come first on June 3

Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil said today that the prime minister had thrown away a golden opportunity to take the country to unprecedented heights over the past four years, and now it was up to everyone to answer the country's call and bring about a change of direction on June 3.

Dr Busuttil told a PN mass meeting in Zebbuġ that all of Malta’s leaders had one thing in common. Malta came 'first and foremost'. (a slogan used by Dom Mintoff).

But now Malta had a prime minister, who, rather than putting Malta’s interests first, was putting his own, and those of his clique.

In 2013 Dr Muscat had achieved the biggest ever political victory, with a margin of 36,000 votes. He had the best opportunity to transform the country and raise it to unprecedented heights, he said.

But rather than keep his word, he threw away his golden chance, only to satisfy the greed of three people.

Dr Muscat betrayed his promise of Malta Taghna Lkoll. He betrayed his promise of zero tolerance to corruption and instead his government sank under corruption.

Instead of meritocracy Malta saw nepotism. Instead of transparency, everything was done under a shroud of secrecy.

That was why Forza Nazzjonali was now growing, a force which was bigger than the Nationalist Party. The coalition with the Democratic Party had been formed because the country’s interests came first.

He had therefore welcomed Godfrey Farrugia, who in the past four years, even within the PL, had acted correctly and shown through example what political decency was about.

Leaving the PL to join Forza Nazzjonali could not have been easy, Dr Busuttil said. Indeed, he was sure there many other Labourites who also faced a choice between their Labour Party and the loyalty they had to show to their country.

But before everything else, on June 3 they should be loyal to the country.

That, Dr Busuttil said, was his appeal to labourites and all people.

It was true that some people were doing well at present, but corruption was a disease which was sickening the country and would affect everyone unless cured.

Some people were perhaps still hurt by the actions of the former PN government and felt they could not bring themselves to vote PN once more.

But the PN was acknowledging its mistakes and it regretted them. Dr Busutti said. It had learned from its mistakes and would not repeat them. It would be closer to the people than ever before.

Rumours and lies

Dr Busuttil said some people were also fearful of the rumours which were spreading around. But these were only lies that showed a government with its back to the wall.

Among lies was that LSAs would have to work in the summer.

It was also untrue that the PN would call a fresh referendum on hunting.

It was not true that a future PN government would stop the employment of the part-time police officers. Rather, a new government would restore dignity to the police.

It was ridiculous, he said, that it was even being said that under a PN government, the IVF service at Mater Dei Hospital would be discontinued. How could anyone believe this when it was a PN government which enacted the IVF law?

It was also not true that a PN government would reverse the rights of gay people. Everyone’s rights would be respected, including those of LGBT people. If anything, such rights would be strengthened.

And under the PN, the economy would remain strong, because it was the last PN government which laid its strong foundations.

A new PN government would not raise taxes, because it was always the party of cutting taxes.

It was a lie that power tariffs would rise. A PN government would actually buy cheaper electricity through the interconnector.

“Let us not let lies triumph. Truth can overcome all,” Dr Busuttil said.

Dr Busuttil spoke about the PN’s promises, including free childcare for all; equal pay for equal work, social housing, and pensions improvement.

More proposals would be made tomorrow and in the coming days, he said.

But still the overwhelming issue this general election was principles, not least the principles of honesty and integrity something which Joseph Muscat could not offer.

Dr Busuttil again called for people having information on corruption to come forward in the interests of justice and he thanked all those who had already responded to his appeal with ‘precious information’.

Concluding, he said that over the coming three weeks all needed to convince others that the country needed to change direction on June 3.

“Every vote can make a difference,” he said.

PN deputy leader Mario de Marco also addressed the mass meeting, stressing the responsibility for the truth which all those holding public posts have.