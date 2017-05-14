Big parties bowing to big business, lobbies - AD

The major political parties are bowing to big business and powerful lobbies, Alternattiva chairman Arnold Cassola said today.

He said at a press conference that a typical example could be seen in St Paul's Bay, where the waters had been polluted by the operations of fishfarms, with no effective remedial action being taken by the government or its authorities.

He said AD wants to see the fish pens towed at least six miles out.

AD also complained that beaches were being illegally occupied by lido operators and people who had boathouses with both major political parties failing to act for fear of losing votes.

AD also referred to comments on hunting by Simon Busuttil, saying it showed that there was nothing to choose between the PN and the PL where hunting was concerned.

Neither of the big parties was interested in a free countryside which could be enjoyed by all, but wanted to leave it in the hands of a few bullies, AD said.