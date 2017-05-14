Advert
Sunday, May 14, 2017, 00:01

Photo of the week

Stephen Brincat, a Maltese astrophotographer, captured this image of a Type 1a supernova (SN2014J) which occurred in the Cigar galaxy in 2014. At just 11 million light years away, this supernova was one of the closest to earth for the last few decades.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. A century of faith

  2. Pope Francis to make Fatima siblings saints

  3. A tiny but precious puppy

  4. Supernovae: the stellar explosions in...

  5. Myth Debunked: Why is the sky blue?

  6. Photo of the week

  7. Brother Louis Camilleri FSC – a legacy...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 14-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed