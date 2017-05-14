Photo of the week
Stephen Brincat, a Maltese astrophotographer, captured this image of a Type 1a supernova (SN2014J) which occurred in the Cigar galaxy in 2014. At just 11 million light years away, this supernova was one of the closest to earth for the last few decades.
