The political situation in Malta

This is the most unfair election ever called. As citizens we are left with conflicting, misleading and manipulated information. From this information, we need to make sense out of a chaotic situation.

Therefore we have to be auditors, judges, analysts and journalists in order to figure out this mess. That is not enough as then we have to vote to confirm someone’s version of the ‘truth’. With this situation in hand I feel that the only solution in this context is to vote for people in whom I have trust.

This election is going to be a bit easier for me as I consider myself lucky to have grown up knowing Albert Buttigieg, who is a candidate for the Democratic Party. At that time, he was the one who gave me an opportunity to grow up in a healthy environment in which we got to have fun and learn important skills which I still use today. I always enjoy meeting people who used to attend the San Ġwann Youth Centre, even after 20 years.

Dr Buttigieg is the kind of person I want to see in politics. He is the kind of person that I will trust to take decisions in the interest of others and for the benefit of the country.

As my parents, like hundreds others, trusted Dr Buttigieg with the well-being of their sons and daughters, I will trust him with the future of my country.

This is an appeal to all those in district nine and 10 to reflect on what they want to get out of this election. For me Dr Buttigieg is the obvious choice because I know that based on his experience and all the work he carries out within the community he has all the attributes that today’s politicians need.