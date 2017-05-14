A friend of mine says that in Malta everything is upside down. I think he is right. I know a man who always upheld the law, respected his wife and did much to educate his children. Another person, not even a neighbour, with money to throw about, set up horse stables illegally next to the man’s house. When confronted with this crystal clear case of illegality, the Planning Authority was reluctant to take action.

I also know of a lovely couple who applied for a permit to have a greenhouse and water cistern somewhere in a field, which would have helped conserve our natural land. However, because of an objection by somebody who wanted to protect his villa from I don’t know what, the permit was refused.

I am also reminded of a shooting incident after a car chase, the Gozo ferry being recalled for important people and allegations of people in government accompanied by police outriders helping to change statements given to the authorities. It seems that certain people do bad things as they know they are protected and so they feel they can take advantage of their position and power.

When a teacher is suspected of abusing students he or she is at once suspended, irrespective of whether certain claims are true. The mud thrown at him/her sticks, and these people pass through a psychological trauma. But it seems that although all animals are equal, some are more equal than others and there is a law for the gods and another for men.

I don’t want politicians to protect me. I want the law to protect me. So I will vote for those who will strengthen our independent institutions, those who make crystal clear planning laws with no loopholes, those who ensure that the Planning Authority saves the natural environment for us and future generations and for those who continue setting up checks and balances.