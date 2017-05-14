EU collapse in nobody’s interest

What can I say? I wish I could be as eloquent as Ian Collins (‘Brexit – every opportunity is a threat’, The Sunday Times of Malta, April 23) in expressing my views about Brexit.

I too voted to join the common market 40 years ago, to then furtively be drawn into a European Union.

I shall say no more except to thank Mr Collins for a very balanced view of what led to Brexit.

I do fear for the future of the EU and it is certainly not in anybody’s interest for even such a backward-looking organisation to collapse.