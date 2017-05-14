Bus Rapid Transit is the solution to congestion

A bus rapid transit system is one of the most practical and cost-effective methods of mass transit. Photo: tateyama/Shutterstock.com

Next month marks 10 years since the ‘Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) feasibility study’ was carried out. A bus rapid transit system is one of the most practical and cost-effective methods of mass transit. In present days, there is little hope in incentivising bus use when buses themselves also get stuck in traffic along with Malta’s conglomeration of cars.

A bus rapid transit system is basically a glorified bus network that delivers a subway-type level of quality where buses are isolated from other vehicular traffic by means of dedicated, unobstructed bus lanes that also allow for rapid passenger boarding and alighting. They typically also incorporate park and ride systems to cater for surrounding zones.

High-capacity ‘bendy-buses’ may be re-introduced on some viable routes with high tourist usage. Cyclists and taxis would also use these dedicated bus lanes so the BRT can be a major success for multiple commuter types. As proposed in the original study, it is entirely viable in Malta and can significantly reduce commuter car use.

As a population where the most inefficient transport mode (the car) is the norm, we need to be selfless and realise that free on-street public parking is inefficient, wasteful, occupies precious road space and is a rarity in almost any modern European city.

In some areas, lanes of free kerbside parking may need to be relocated in favour of dedicated bus lanes which is essential for the system to function quickly and efficiently. However, a successful and connected BRT means that some of its users won’t even need to own a private car.

In order for the country to progress in terms of mobility within cities (in which 75 per cent of Maltese have difficulty in doing so, the highest in Europe), free non-residential on-street parking may need to be removed in desirable and densely populated areas to make way for dedicated bus lanes.

The recent electoral proposal to spend €700 million on resurfacing the entire country’s roads is a nonsensical and seemingly disillusioned approach that will only help the Maltese dig deeper into their endless abyss of car dependence.

With respect to a feasible subway system, the islands’ population needs to be at least one million strong and not to mention that it would cost billions and half a generation’s lifetime to complete.

Impressively, a BRT system can be completed for a fraction of the subway cost and the best part: it can be up and running within three years; less than one electoral cycle here in Malta.

A BRT could be the largest and most cost-effective way of increasing quality of life among the Maltese and tourists alike. Politicians and the Maltese people need to be bold and refrain from being resistant to change if we want to dig ourselves out of our abyss of congestion and widespread transportation difficulties.