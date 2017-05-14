Why an eye test is important

Eyes are said to be the ‘window to the soul’ but they can also offer insight into our health. In fact, an examination by an optometrist could reveal anything, from cataract to diabetes, glaucoma and high blood pressure.

Eye examinations are not only carried out to check if a patient needs glasses. During an eye exam, the inside of the eye is usually examined. The optometrist checks the lens for any cataracts, the retina, suggesting a general illness like diabetes or high blood pressure, and the optic disc for disorders including glaucoma.

The eye muscles are also checked. This will show whether you have a squint or a tendency to squint. An optometrist also examines the outside of the eye. This is done to diagnose conditions that affect: the white of the eye for conjunctivitis; the cornea for abrasions; and the lids for styes or ingrowing lashes.

Colour blindness is also checked during an eye test. Not everyone has normal colour vision. Mainly patients confuse red and green, and there’s also a small minority who confuse yellow and blue.

There is no treatment for colour blindness, but some jobs like being a pilot or a train driver, require normal colour vision.

Here are some conditions that an eye test can detect.

Cataracts

People are living longer, so cataracts is a possibility. To prevent cataracts, it is always recommended to advise patients not to smoke, to live healthily and not to spend time under hamful UV radiation.

Photocromic lenses can help patients in several ways from the sun’s harmful rays; during the day the lenses would be dark and the pupils would be bigger, so the acuity can improve the progression of cataract development.

The anti-reflection coating can help reduce glare. Normally, this operation would take about 15 minutes, the success rate is very high and patients are normally very satisfied with their vision.

Glaucoma

Glaucoma sometimes presents itself with no symptoms whatsoever. Adequate tests are essential on a regular basis so the optometrist can keep record of whether there have been significant changes in an individual’s eyesight and treatment. It is important to take care of the family of glaucoma patients. Family members should regularly have an eye examination to check for glaucoma since this is hereditary.

Diabetes

Hypertension, smoking and obesity can play a role in diabetic retinopathy. In line with the 1998 UK Prospective Diabetes Study Group, we know that controlled blood pressure both in patients suffering from type 2 diabetes and hypertension will minimise further complications such as diabetic retinopathy and deterioration of vision will subside.

When a person is diabetic, regular appointments are crucial.

Macular degeneration

The macula is the most sensitive central area of the retina. Degeneration of this area happens as part of normal ageing of the body, like grey hair or wrinkles. One in four people aged over 65 are affected and this increases to one in three after the age of 80. With this condition, one notices a gradual deterioration in the central vision. Straight lines seem to develop a kink and objects appear smaller with an alteration in the normal colours.

High blood pressure

Normally, high blood pressure is discovered during a general exam by a family doctor. However, it may also be found during a routine eye test. When an optometrist examines the back of the eye, they can see changes in the size and shape of the blood vessels. The big majority of patients with high blood pressure do not notice any symptoms in their eyes, but some can notice double vision, spots in their vision and blurring.

Dry eyes

These are caused by the tear gland producing insufficient tears. If the patient has tears, their eyes feel gritty and look red. In such cases, the optometrist will prescribe artificial tears in the form of eye drops, which act as a lubricant to the front of the eyes.

Joseph Grech, FBDO (Lond), BSc Hons (Optometry and Clinical Practice) Aston (UK), EAOO, is an optometrist and dispensing optician.