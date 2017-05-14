Walk for Water Kenya project
For the eight consecutive year, the EkoSkola committee within the Gozo College Middle School organised a Walk for Water to mark World Water Day. Money raised during the walk amounted to €855.39. It will be used for a project in Kenya where water pumps are to be installed in the district of Isiolo, a very dry area, 80 km north of Nanyuki. The two-litre bottles carried by the students in a backpack by AKVO International were sponsored by Arcadia Ltd.
