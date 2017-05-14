Students assemble 3D models
The Gozo College Secondary School took part in the Kreattiv Programme involving the cutting and assembling of 3D models ranging from famous buildings, aircraft and animals to mythical creatures, science objects and spacecraft.
Students chose their preferred models and honed the skills needed to work on them during break-time. The project, funded by the Arts Council Malta during this scholastic year, was open to all students.
The aircraft models featured, among others, the Malta Gloster Gladiators: Faith, Hope and Charity, while famous buildings models included the Tower of Pisa and the Eiffel Tower. The jewel in the crown of this collection was the traditionally built model of a kajjikk (boat) with the help of Peter Caruana and teachers Joe Attard and Anthony Farrugia.
The works were displayed at the Gozo Ministry Hall in Victoria.
