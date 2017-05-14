Advert
Sunday, May 14, 2017, 00:01

Raising funds for missions

Gozo Diocese seminarists will this summer be carrying out missionary work in Fr Anton Grech’s parish in Guatemala.

To raise funds for this project the seminarists organised a Sunday Funday at Ta’ Mena Estate in Marsalforn.

Activities included bouncing castles, live entertainment and games for all.

