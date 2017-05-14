Kerċem school celebrates 60th anniversary
St Theresa Primary School in Kerċem, run by the Carmelite Missionary Sisters, is this year celebrating its 60th anniversary.
Gozo Bishop Mario Grech celebrated a thanksgiving Mass for all children and staff of the school at Kerċem parish church. Co-celebrating with Mgr Grech were the parish priest of Kerċem, Fr Brian Mejlak and Mgr Karm Borg, chaplain of the Carmelite Congregation and spiritual director of the school. A former student, deacon Michael Grima, also took part.
During Mass, the school’s headmistress, Sr Lucy Vella, presented a scholarship for the Sacred Heart Major Seminary of Gozo to Mgr Grech as a gesture of thanks to the Gozo diocese. Parents and staff contributed towards the scholarship.
