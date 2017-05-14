For your Diary

• The Għaqda Armar Diċembru 13 – Nadur is today organising a Mother’s Day plant and flower sale in Nadur Square.

• A blood donation session will be held at the Gozo General Hospital Outpatients Department today from 8am to 1.30pm.

• The Friends of the Sick and Elderly in Gozo are organising a charity sale today at the football ground near the main car park, Victoria, from 7.30am to 1pm. The fee of €10 per car space is payable on the day.

• Tghid lil Hadd! (Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone!), an original work in Maltese penned by Simone Spiteri, will be held at the Aurora Theatre in Victoria today at 5.30pm. The show will last around 60 minutes. Tickets are available at €10 each from [email protected] or 7904 5779.

• Kong: Skull Island will be screened at Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 5.30pm.

• The OASI Group of volunteers is organising a Book and Plant Fair in St Francis Square, Victoria, (opposite the church) between tomorrow and June 3. Opening hours are from Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 12.30pm and from 4.30 until 7pm. Donations of items and help are appreciated. Contact OASI Foundation 5, Triq Wied Sara, Victoria, VCT 2963 or call 2156 3333, e-mail: [email protected].

• A Bible study will be held at the Franciscan Friars centre at St Anthony church, Għajnsielem, to-morrow at 7.30pm. Everyone is welcome.

• The traditional majjalata by the Għaqda Armar Diċembru 13 – Nadur will be held in front of the committee’s quarters in December 13th Street, Nadur, on May 26 at 8pm. Special guest and entertainer DJ John Muscat (the Cowboy) will be in attendance. Prices: adults, €12; children €5. Tickets may be obtained from committee members or call 2756 0360 or 9910 1957 (Andrew) or 7928 8986 (Salvu).

• Applications for the Don Bosco Oratory summer club (July and August) for children aged four to 13 may be obtained from the oratory in Victoria or downloaded from donboscogozo.org. Volunteers are also invited to apply by filling in the application form on the same site.

• World Union of Catholic Women's Organisations Day is being celebrated in Gozo at Catholic Action HQ (Arturo Mercieca Street, Victoria) on May 23. Mass will be said at 9am, followed by a discussion and prayers led by Fr Noel Saliba. All women are invited.

