Liverpool thrash West Ham to close in on Champions League
Liverpool kept their top-four destiny in their own hands as Philippe Coutinho's double earned them a 4-0 Premier League victory at West Ham United today that moved them back above Manchester City into third place.
Arsenal's late surge had put Juergen Klopp's side under immense pressure but they responded in style and will definitely finish in the top-four if they beat relegated Middlesbrough at Anfield on the final day of the season next Sunday.
Anything other than a victory at West Ham's London Stadium would have left Liverpool relying on other results going their way but once Daniel Sturridge put them ahead in the 35th minute they were relatively comfortable.
Coutinho struck twice in the space of four minutes midway through the second half and Divock Origi rubbed salt into West Ham's wounds as the visitors ran riot.
Liverpool have 73 points with one match remaining, one ahead of Man City and four more than Arsenal who both have two games left to play.
