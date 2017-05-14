Title in the bag, Conte sets sights on double

Antonio Conte... ‘My players show me a great attitude to try to do something great this season’.

Antonio Conte spent the immediate aftermath of Chelsea’s title-winning 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Friday being bounced skywards by his players but once back on terra firma his mind was already focusing on the next target – the double.

In claiming the Premier League title at the first time of asking Conte matched the feat of Chelsea predecessors Jose Mourinho in 2004-05 and Carlo Ancelotti in 2009-10.

Ancelotti went on to win the FA Cup as well and one suspects the insatiable Conte will feel a sense of anti-climax if his side do not beat Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on May 27.

“My players show me a great attitude to try to do something great this season,” Conte said after the title triumph.

“We were not lucky, we did a great job. It’s important to rest. It is a great season but now we can win the FA Cup.”

The Italian, winner of three Serie A titles as Juventus manager, has transformed Chelsea from flops to champions in one season with largely the same group of players.

Yet there were moments back in the autumn when things looked in danger of unravelling as defeats by Liverpool and Arsenal threatened to undermine a bright start to the season.

Conte said the drubbing by Arsenal, a game in which he switched to a three-at-the-back system midway through when his side trailed 3-0, was a turning point.

“That decision changed our season. We had to change and find a new suit for our team,” he said.

“In my mind there was this option to play a 3-4-3 because I knew I had the players to do that.”

West Brom manager Tony Pulis was full of praise for Conte – both for his infectious touchline enthusiasm and his ability to alter the tactics when his approach was going wrong.

“They’re worthy champions alright. They had a poor start, and Conte had to change things,” he said.

“He’s made it his team. Italian teams are tactically organised and well run. He changed their shape and they’ve been superb from that moment onwards.”

Conte is the only manager in the top flight this term to use all three permitted substitutes in every league game.

He did it again on Friday and once more his touch turned to gold with Belgian misfit Michy Batshuayi, a 76th-minute replacement for Pedro, scoring the goal six minutes later that meant Chelsea’s title party could start in earnest.

“Michy paid me a lot with this change!” Conte said.

“It was great. It wasn’t easy for me to arrive in England and try different habits, a different language and inherit players after a bad season.

“Every game I feel like I have played with my players. I show my passion and my will, my desire to stay with my players in every moment of the game. This is me, I am this.”

Chelsea’s league-winning season in numbers

Chelsea have clinched the Premier League title by beating West Bromwich on Friday night. Here, PA Sport’s Tom White reviews their dominant season in numbers.

13 – the club-record winning run that took Chelsea from eighth in the table at the end of September, with speculation over manager Antonio Conte’s future after only half a dozen games, to top spot and looking unassailable.

3-4-3 – the formation to which Conte switched to spark the turnaround.

16 – clean sheets for the Blues, behind only Tottenham with 17. Ten of Chelsea’s shut-outs came in that long winning run.

28 – games won, which is more than any team in the top flight.

5 – defeats, the third-best record up to Friday night – behind Spurs and United.

20 – Diego Costa’s goal tally, making him the Premier League’s third-highest scorer.

76 – the club’s goals total is the highest in the league.

4 – Antonio Conte has now won the league title in his last four seasons as a club manager, having lifted the Serie A trophy three years running with Juventus before leaving to manage Italy.

6 – midfielder Cesc Fabregas now has an unmatched six seasons with at least 10 Premier League assists.

0 – red cards for Chelsea players in league games this season.

2 – players to have appeared in every Chelsea Premier League game so far this term – Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta.

3,240 – Azpilicueta has played every minute of the campaign.

2,341 – Azpilicueta has also made more passes than any other Premier League player.

114 – N’Golo Kante is second in the Premier League in the tackles count, behind Everton’s Idrissa Gueye on 134. That is a reversal of their positions last season, when Kante was at Leicester and Gueye with Aston Villa.

376 – minutes played by club captain John Terry in the league season.

Since the English League began in season 1888-89, the following clubs have won the title:

20 – Manchester United

18 - Liverpool

13 - Arsenal

9 - Everton

7 - Aston Villa, Sunderland

6 - Chelsea

5 - Newcastle United

4 - Sheffield Wednesday, Manchester City

3 - Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers

2 - Portsmouth, Preston North End, Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur, Derby County

1 - Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion, Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town, Leicester City