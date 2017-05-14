Sporting briefs

Owls: Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal is set to to field a near full-strength side for their Championship semi-final play-off against Huddersfield today. The Portuguese made 10 changes for the 2-1 home defeat to Fulham on the final day of the season and captain Glenn Loovens, Kieran Westwood, Tom Lees, Barry Bannan, Kieran Lee and Ross Wallace are all set to be restored to the starting line-up. One player that is definitely missing is Marco Matias.

Joshua: Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua dropped in on Manchester United’s players ahead of their Premier League game at Tottenham today. Two weeks on from his memorable Wembley win over Wladimir Klitschko, the 27-year-old went live on Instagram to show himself training with United’s players at their Carrington base. The likes of captain Wayne Rooney and Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard were visible in the video, which showed Joshua taking part in passing drills with the players.

MLS: Houston Dynamo went top of MLS’s Western Conference with a 2-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps. Alberto Elis gave Dynamo the lead and Erick Torres doubled the advantage with a penalty midway through the second half. Although Brek Shea set up an exciting finish with a goal five minutes from time, the hosts held on to climb above fellow Texans FC Dallas. Vancouver remain sixth in the standings.

Weigl: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl broke his ankle in yesterday’s 1-1 Bundesliga draw at Augsburg and will be out for about four months, the club said. The 21-year-old Germany international had to be carried off on a stretcher after 20 minutes following his horrific injury when his foot got caught in the grass and snapped back.