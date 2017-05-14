Football news

Kevin Mirallas wants to win a trophy with Everton after signing a new three-year contract. The Belgium forward is nearing the end of his fifth season with the Toffees, having signed from Olympiakos in August 2012, and made 171 appearances and scored 39 goals.

However, it is silverware the 29-year-old craves and after committing his future to the club he hopes he can achieve that over the course of his new deal.

He said: “I’ve been here five years and it’s very important for me to win a trophy here.”

Everton have secured Europa League football for next season after briefly threatening to make a run into the top four.

No tickets left for #TottiDay

The Olympic Stadium is officially sold out for Roma’s last match of the season – against Genoa on May 28 – as it is expected to be Francesco Totti’s last game in his career, Sky Italia said.

Yesterday, Roma also confirmed that there would be no further tickets available via their official website for #TottiDay, as the match-day has been dubbed on social media.

Totti played 782 matches for his life-time club, scoring 306 goals in the process. He made his debut for the club 25 years ago.

United get 9,950 tickets for final

Manchester United fans will receive just under 10,000 tickets for the Europa League final.

Jose Mourinho’s men head to Sweden later this month to take on Dutch giants Ajax after an arduous continental campaign.

United will receive 9,950 tickets for the Stockholm finale at the Friends Arena, which will have a capacity of 48,000 on May 24.

Reports said United have moved to maximise tickets for their fans by holding an event for staff at Old Trafford rather than taking them to Sweden. It is understood United’s allocation is comprised of 9,626 general admission, 204 hospitality and 120 disabled tickets.

Bilic not giving up on Carroll

Slaven Bilic has vowed he will “never give up” on injury-jinxed striker Andy Carroll.

Carroll has missed more than 100 matches through injury since he joined West Ham in 2012. The 28-year-old’s latest ailment, a groin problem, means he will sit out the Hammers’ final home game of the season against Liverpool today.

“Andy is kind of a player that has such a big impact on our game that we won’t give up on him,” said Bilic.

“Especially now as this has nothing to do with lifestyle or not being committed enough. He works really hard, it was bad luck and, as I said, I will never give up on him.”

Spurs gearing up for Wembley

Tottenham will adapt to playing at Wembley next season when it becomes their temporary home despite their struggles at the national stadium in recent years, coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

Spurs will say goodbye to their White Hart Lane home of 118 years when they play their last match against Manchester United today before a season at Wembley while they build a new stadium on the site of their existing ground.

Pochettino said: “It will be very emotional but at the same time it will be very exciting to welcome the new stadium.”

Since Wembley re-opened in 2007, Spurs have won twice in 10 visits and have lost two League Cup finals, three FA Cup semis and two of this season’s three Champions League group games.

‘Stop’ – Venezuela players say

Members of Venezuela’s national team called on President Nicolas Maduro to limit the use of force against opposition protesters in a video called “Stop”, released on social media yesterday.

Six weeks of anti-government demonstrations, driven by anger over a brutal economic crisis, have left nearly 40 people dead. The opposition accuses Maduro of violently breaking up the protests.

Striker Salomon Rondon, who plays for West Brom, and Oswaldo Vizcarrondo, a defender for Nantes, called for an end to the crackdown.

“Venezuela demands freedom, enough of so much repression and death,” said Nicolas Fedor, a forward at Rayo Vallecano.

“How long will this go on? Venezuela does not deserve this.”