The world of tea offers as much variety as that of wine. The centuries-old production of this healthy beverage has grown and evolved and is only getting stronger.

Two of the most popular tea varieties are black and green teas. Hundreds of teas are made from the same varietals of the Camellia Sinensis and are classified by the process used to make them.

Although methods of processing black tea may vary from country to country, the process always involves five stages: plucking, withering, rolling, oxidation and drying.

Black tea can be described as malty, full-bodied and brisk because of all the rich flavours that develop during the oxidation process. Some popular black tea varieties include Assam, Darjeeling and Ceylon tea.

On the other hand, green tea is generally described as unoxidized tea and mostly resembles the original unplucked leaf. The process involves plucking, a short withering period, rolling and drying. Green tea comes in different shapes – flat, curled, rolled, needle-like and in twists. When preparing a cup of green tea, one needs to pay attention to water temperature. Too much heat will kill the amino acids that sweeten the tea. Oversteeping will also make it astringent and bitter.

