Royal Warrant for mineral water brand

Hildon Ltd has been granted the Royal Warrant of Appointment to The Queen after a number of years supplying the royal household.

“The warrant is a highly-prized seal of approval granted after an extremely rigorous audit process,” executive director Debbie Jones said.

James Burston, sales and marketing director at Hildon Ltd, said: “Our enviable customer base, which includes the royal household, is testament to our great water and unrivalled customer service. We are very proud to be holders of a Royal Warrant.”

The fascinating history of the Royal Warrant can be recorded as far back as medieval times, when the monarch chose its preferred suppliers from the best tradespeople in the land, and competition for royal patronage was fierce. In the 15th century, the head of the royal household (Lord Chamberlain) began formally appointing suppliers with a Royal Warrant – a practice that continues to this day.

The Royal Warrant is granted to producers who have been supplying one of three royal households for no less than five in seven consecutive years and is valid for five years, subject to the holder observing very specific criteria.

Managing director Yee Lay Tang summarised what receipt of the Royal Warrant means to everyone at Hildon: “Hildon Natural Mineral Water was founded in 1989 by an inspirational entrepreneur and dedicated philanthropist; since his passing in 2016 the team have worked tirelessly to continue his legacy of charity, service and delivering the best quality product. The Royal Warrant of Appointment to the Queen conveys that we have succeeded in continuing this legacy in a way that Christian Leopold Heppe would be proud.”

Hildon Water is locally represented by Cassar Camilleri Ltd.