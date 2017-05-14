Cisk now available in South Korea

Cisk is now available in around 350 retail stores in South Korea, including 300 Lotte Supermarkets and 10 Lotte Department Stores, the number one retail chain in South Korea. This is the first time that Cisk, the flagship brand of the Farsons Brewery, has secured such widespread retail distribution outside of Malta.

Stephen Sultana, head of international business at Farsons Group, said: “Working closely with our partners in Korea, the entry of Cisk into the big Lotte retail chain is a significant achievement, marking an important milestone in our journey to penetrate the market.”

In addition to being present in over 350 retail stores in Korea, Cisk and other beers in the Farsons range are also available in around 100 bars and restaurants in Seoul.

“Generally speaking, the typical Korean beer drinker tends to be well conversant with different beer styles which explains why the craft beer phenomenon in Korea is booming right now. Of course, it is still early days but despite the cut-throat competition, the fact that South Korea’s top retail chain has chosen to take on our brand is an encouraging sign, while the feedback from consumers is positive,” Mr Sultana added.

Farsons also took part in the Seoul Wine & Spirits Fair held at the COEX Centre in downtown Seoul. The event is Korea’s premiere wine, beer and spirits show with hundreds of trade visitors. During this event, the brewery also launched its Farsons range of speciality ales in Korea, including Farsons Double Red Strong Ale, Farsons India Pale Ale and Farsons Blue Label Amber Ale. Mr Sultana concluded by saying that “The competition in Korea, like all markets overseas, is incredibly tough and as a mid-sized independent brewery we are up against global brands with significant resources at their disposal. There are no guarantees in export but following a series of investments in our people, brands and operations we are today better equipped to compete internationally and secure new opportunities for growth.”