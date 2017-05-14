Power duo for a lineless future

La Prairie’s has launched its latest innovation towards a lineless future – Line Interception Power Duo. A total intervention to fight all types of wrinkles in 14 days and 14 nights, La Prairie’s new creation is a 24-hour beauty experience as an alternative to professional procedures.

The product targets wrinkles at their inception and helps smooth them where they have already appeared. In just two weeks, one should see a marked difference.

Line Interception Power Duo is the natural companion to the Anti-Ageing Rapid Response Booster. Together, they constitute the perfect duo to effectively fight wrinkles. The booster prepares the skin for the extracellular matrix renewal by improving skin quality.

Line Interception Power Duo completes renewal at night and protects from wrinkle-inducing stressors during the day. When combining the two products, the benefits are amplified, day after day and night after night.

Line Interception Power Duo is locally distributed by A. M. Mangion Ltd. For trade enquiries, call 2397 6000 or visit www.laprairie.com.