Maltese-themed fragrance unveiled

A Maltese-themed fragrance called Mare di Malta has just been launched.

The perfume was conceived by two Italian entrepreneurs of Wings Group, developed in Milan by Betafarma, a top research laboratory, and locally distributed by Vivian Corporation Group.

As the people behind the fragrance put it: “Mare Di Malta draws its inspiration from the Mediterranean sunlight, the wind dance and the water foam, with notes taken from a marine breeze brimming with the aromas of wild plants and of fresh sea sprays.”

The launch took place at Peppino’s Restaurant, where guests were served a seven-course banquet dinner showcasing Vivian Corporations renowned brands and wines. Among these were Casa Modena Salumi, De Cecco, Riso Scotti, Villa Sandi and Fratelli Giacosa.