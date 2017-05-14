First injectable treatment for improving skin quality

Allergan’s Juvederm Volite was launched during a seminar for med-aesthetic doctors at The Clubhouse, Gianpula. The event also included a live workshop.

A new addition to Vivian Corporation’s well-being portfolio, Juvederm Volite is the first injectable treatment designed to improve skin quality for up to nine months with one treatment session. Using a patented Vycross technology, Juvederm Volite aims to improve skin smoothness, hydration and elasticity.

Dimitris Sykianakis, medical trainer and Juvederm Volite advisory board member, discussed the details of what skin quality really means and how the new product could improve skin and really make it glow.

Dimitris Vrachnos, business consultant specialised in the medical-aesthetics field, gave some insight into what consumers looked out for when talking about good skin, including tips on patient consultation.

A live injection demonstration gave the audience the opportunity to learn first hand how to inject Juvederm Volite in the face, neck, décolletage and hands.

Global research shows that skin quality is a growing concern for women, with 56 per cent of women saying that the appearance of their skin contributes to their outer beauty.

Allergan Malta country lead Katrine Agius said Juvederm Volite would be available in all leading med-aesthetic clinics in Malta.