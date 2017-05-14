Anti-wrinkle foundation
Clarins Pore Perfecting Matifying Foundation is an ultra-light, naturally-covering foundation that helps ‘blurring’ out unevenness and reduces fine lines and wrinkles while boosting the skin with hydration for a supple and flexible make-up that lasts all day.
Clarins Pores & Matité Kit is another new product designed to help keep skin beautiful and shine-free.
Available from Clarins-authorised outlets, Clarins products are locally distributed by von Brockdorff Imports Ltd.
