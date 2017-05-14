A night out to remember

Photos: Matthew Spiteri

Women’s Secret has done something original and old school at the same time. It hosted a group of fashion bloggers, influencers and people from the fashion industry to a pyjama party and a fun night out.

A group of fashionistas met up at the Women’s Secret store at Bay Street in St Julian’s. They weren’t told much prior to the event – only to expect to have fun. The first instruction was for each of the girls to choose pyjamas that they would later take home with them. The second instruction was to have a blast, roam around the store and let the photographer take pictures of them.

After about an hour, they were told to make their way to Hugo’s Hotel, where more surprises awaited them. A large room had been booked for the night – they were treated to wine, sweets, drinks and lots of pink balloons everywhere. The room was an Instagram dream and all the girls knew it.

They then grouped up together on a big bed and waited for more information. To their surprise, it was a moving bed and this had them all in fits of giggles.

It was then game time. Twister and Taboo were played and prizes included Women’s Secret sandals and espadrilles. Someof the girls also chose to go for a hand massage offered by House of Beauty, which also gave out a goody bag full of products to take home. Pizza and focaccia were also served.