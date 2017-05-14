Presentation of research on LGBT Catholics

A presentation of PhD research in the anthropology of religion and sexuality with LGBT Catholics in Malta and Palermo will be delivered by Angele Deguara, a senior lecturer at the University’s Junior College, on Tuesday at 6pm in the Faculty of Arts Library, second floor, Old Humanities Building, Msida campus.

The seminar, entitled ‘Catholic and what?! Living the paradox of sexual intimacy and faith’, forms part of the Work in Progress in the Social Studies series convened by Paul Clough, Peter Mayo and Michael Briguglio.

Dr Deguara commented that “when LGBT Catholics become aware that their sexuality does not conform to the Church’s accepted norms and values, they tend to experience a multitude of feelings, emotions, dilemmas, questions and struggles. The ensuing internal conflict may span a relatively short period of time or it may involve years of unrelenting tension and despair, at times even leading to suicide.

“With time, most tend to distance themselves from the Church on matters related to sexuality and explore alternative ways of living their faith and spirituality.”

Students and the public are invited to attend.