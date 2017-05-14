New BSc (Hons) in Medical Biochemistry

The University of Malta’s Faculty of Medicine and Surgery and the Faculty of Science are offering a new full-time Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Medical Biochemistry.

Medical biochemistry is the interface between cellular and molecular biology, and between medicine and chemistry. It is the study of how the human body functions, the molecular changes that result in disease and how this knowledge may be applied to the development of therapeutic agents and diagnostic technologies.

The course will offer students an opportunity to learn through theory and practical sessions, current topics in the areas of DNA technology, molecular genetics, protein chemistry, cell-signalling, cancer biology, haematology, immunology, gene therapy, neuroscience, bioinformatics, molecular modelling, drug design, molecular pharmacology, cellular differentiation and embryology, statistical analysis, scientific writing and presentation skills. Students will also learn the basic skills to set up and market a business venture in the field of bioscience and biotechnology.

For more information about the course visit the link below.

For further details e-mail Dr Therese Hunter on [email protected].

www.um.edu.mt/ms/overview/UBSCHMDBFT-2017-8-O