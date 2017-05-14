From script to screen

Tom Craig

An illustrated public talk entitled ‘Script to Screen: A Beginner’s Guide to Screenwriting’ by Tom Craig will be held on Wednesday at 5pm at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Arts library in the Old Humanities Building, Msida campus.

The talk is aimed both at people with little or no experience of screen craft as well as more established writers. It will discuss how to go about writing one’s first feature film script and go on to cover topics ranging from structure and pacing to characterisation and dialogue.

Dr Craig has a wide range of experience as a writer, academic, production consultant and evaluator for the Malta Film Commission. He runs one of the UK’s most sought after film production programmes at the University of Derby.

Information on the University’s MA in Film Studies, may be viewed at the sites below.

www.um.edu.mt/arts/overview/PMAFLMPET5-2017-8-O

https://www.facebook.com/uom.mafilmstudies