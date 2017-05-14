Advert
Sunday, May 14, 2017, 00:01

From script to screen

Tom CraigTom Craig

An illustrated public talk entitled ‘Script to Screen: A Beginner’s Guide to Screenwriting’ by Tom Craig will be held on Wednesday at 5pm at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Arts library in the Old Humanities Building, Msida campus.

The talk is aimed both at people with little or no experience of screen craft as well as more established writers. It will discuss how to go about writing one’s first feature film script and go on to cover topics ranging from structure and pacing to characterisation and dialogue.

Dr Craig has a wide range of experience as a writer, academic, production consultant and evaluator for the Malta Film Commission. He runs one of the UK’s most sought after film production programmes at the University of Derby.

Information on the University’s MA in Film Studies, may be viewed at the sites below.

www.um.edu.mt/arts/overview/PMAFLMPET5-2017-8-O

https://www.facebook.com/uom.mafilmstudies

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Can VET make schools more ‘attractive’...

  2. Creativity diploma course in Gozo

  3. Debate on voting for small parties

  4. Presentation of research on LGBT Catholics

  5. New BSc (Hons) in Medical Biochemistry

  6. From script to screen

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 14-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed