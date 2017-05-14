Debate on voting for small parties

‘A vote for a small party is a vote wasted’ was the topic discussed at the second debate held recently at the University by the University of Malta Debating Union (MUDU).

The debate focused on the role and future of third parties in Malta’s current political system which has been dominated by the two major parties despite oft repeated disillusionment in both.

The speakers in favour of the motion that ‘a vote for a small party is a vote wasted’ were Opposition MP Claudette Buttigieg, Health Minister Chris Fearne and University student Michael Piccinino, while the speakers against the motion were Alternattiva Demokratika leader Arnold Cassola, Partit Demokratiku deputy leader Anthony Buttigieg, University student Stefan Cutajar and Ivan Grech Mintoff, from Alleanza Bidla. The debate was moderated by Christoph Schwaiger from the MUDU committee.

