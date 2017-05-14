Creativity diploma course in Gozo

Staff and students of the Edward de Bono Institute at the Creativity Festival at Mater Dei Hospital.

The University of Malta’s Diploma in Creativity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship will be offered on a part-time basis at its Gozo campus for the first time in October.

During the course, run by the Edward de Bono Institute for the Design and Development of Thinking, participants will learn and de­ve­lop skills and attitudes concerning creativity and idea generation, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Lectures will be held twice weekly on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings over a period of two academic years.

The new course was announced during the Creativity Festival held at Mater Dei Hospital as part of the institute’s activities marking World Creativity and Innovation Week.

The institute also offers a Master in Creativity and Innovation, and a PhD in Creativity, Innovation, Entrepreneurship or Foresight. These are available on both a full-time and part-time basis. For further information e-mail [email protected], call 2340 2434 or visit the website below.

www.um.edu.mt/create