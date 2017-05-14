Weekly advice

▪ Before purchasing an extended warranty, consumers need to check its benefits.

▪ Consumers should shop around to see what different sellers are offering with regards to standard commercial guarantees.

▪ A two-year legal protection applies to all types of products purchased by consumers.

▪ An extended warranty should provide more protection than that established at law.

▪ Terms and conditions of commercial guarantees must be fully honoured by guarantors.

