CCT decision: defective floor tiles

A consumer bought floor tiles from a local company. Six months after the tiles were laid, the consumer noticed several stains on them. The consumer complained about this defect and asked the trader to supply him with new undamaged tiles and also to cover the costs involved to remove the old ones and lay new tiles. The amount of compensation claimed by the consumer to cover these costs was €350.

The seller did not accept to pay this compensation and hence the consumer lodged a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs within the MCCAA. Conciliation was carried out but the trader only accepted to pay for the replacement of the defective tiles.

Since no amicable agreement was reached, the consumer opted to take his case to the Consumer Claims Tribunal. During the sitting he submitted photos of the damaged tiles showing the stains. This evidence confirmed his claim that the tiles were damaged and that his claim for compensation was justified. In view of this, the tribunal ruled in favour of the consumer and ordered the trader to pay the €350 claimed by the consumer to cover all the costs involved to replace the defective tiles.