Senior FT editor to moderate Finance Malta conference

Michael Imeson, senior content editor of Financial Times Live, will be moderating this year’s Finance Malta’s conference entitled ‘Malta’s Financial Services Industry – Taking the Next Quantum Leap’. The conference will be held on May 18 at the Hilton Conference Centre.

Mr Imeson said: “I am very pleased and honoured to be moderating the conference. I have worked with Finance Malta ever since it was created on many editorial and conference projects, and have always had an excellent relationship with its chairman and other staff. Whenever I write an article on the country’s financial sector, Finance Malta is always my first port of call.”

He added: “In the past 15 years Malta has developed into an important, niche financial centre within the European Union. Malta’s presidency of the European Union this year has pushed it firmly onto the world stage. The spin-off benefits of this role are proving immensely important, politically and economically.”

On the issues to be tackled at the conference, Mr Imeson said: “The topics to be covered at this year’s conference are highly relevant – the impact of Brexit on Malta, the need for EU regulation to be proportionate to the risks, and ensuring that Malta continues to develop as an international financial centre. I’m particularly looking forward to the panel session on how Malta could be used as a test-bed for the commercial development of blockchain technology. The afternoon workshops on international pensions business, private equity and crowdfunding and fintech also look informative and exciting.”