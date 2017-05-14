Planting trees initiative

Property agents working with Quicklets and Zanzi homes recently planted 100 more Maltese cypress trees in Pembroke with Elektra Ltd – a collaborative initiative with Pembroke local council and ELC as part of the company’s wider project to plant a tree with every home sold through Zanzi Homes.

Steve Mercieca, co-founder and CEO of both real estate brands, said Zanzi Homes would soon invite clients to name the trees. “We want our clients to have an active part in contributing to Malta’s green zones. Each home sold will translate into a tree and it would be fantastic for our clients to name the trees contributed by their sale.”