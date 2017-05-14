New COO for QLZH

Fabio Zuccaro

Fabio Zuccaro is to lead the Quicklets and Zanzi Home (QLZH) teams as chief operating officer.

Mr Zuccaro is an experienced customer support manager with a decade of banking experience, who has previously worked for HSBC and FCM Bank. He has mastered key performance indicators delivery and superior customer service, as well as business strategy design and execution.

Mr Zuccaro said: “Real estate is a thrilling industry. With the help of all the team, my vision is to propel the brands to new dimensions.”

QLZH has seen tremendous development over the past year, with a number of new offices opening, offering a range of properties for sale and to let. CEO Steve Mercieca sees a bright future ahead; “I’m very happy with what we’ve achieved so far. Fabio has been chosen to head our operations and we are delighted to welcome him to our family. Exciting times ahead.”

Mr Zuccardo will seek to achieve total synergy between the two brands and bring harmony to the operations behind their business strategy. As the number of clients has grown proportionally, both agencies are in the process of setting further structure to the expansion of their brands.

“I am driven by a passion to deliver superior customer experience while ensuring that the team feels fully engaged with the brand and company. This is exactly what I plan to achieve and deliver in my new role,” Mr Zuccaro said.