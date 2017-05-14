More green initiatives by Vassallo Builders

From Left: Kevin Muscat, Pio Vassallo, Nazzareno Vassallo, Carol Cassar and Malcolm Zarb.

Vassallo Builders has announced the acquisition of four new 100 per cent Electric Nissan Leaf vehicles.

During a key-handing-over ceremony, in the presence of group chairman Nazzareno Vassallo and CEO Pio Vassallo, Nissan Malta general manager Jean Claude Spiteri Miggiani congratulated them on this investment and praised the initiative.

In line with its green strategy and environmental values, Vassallo Builders opted to scrap four vehicles from its older fleet and replace them with four new 30KW Nissan Leaf.

Through this initiative, the powerful 30kWh battery pack will eliminate close to 14 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year and allow users to drive for up to 170km on a single charge. Furthermore, the group will be complementing this investment with the installation of a state-of-the-art electric charging station at its Mosta head offices, allowing all four vehicles to be plugged in and charged at the same time.

Nazzareno Vassallo said: “In line with the group’s ethos and as part of our environmental policy, Vassallo Builders has identified transportation as a key area where we can make an impact. For this reason we are embracing zero emission technology.”

As a leading building contractor with a history spanning over 70 years, Vassallo Builders is committed to help reduce further the industry’s carbon emissions and mitigate its environmental footprint.

Pio Vassallo said: “Having pioneered a number of landmark projects and ground-breaking investments, this initiative might not come as a surprise. However, the group wanted to demonstrate how electric vehicles can help reduce the carbon footprint of any business operation while providing the practicality and versatility needed to deliver services.”

Mr Spiteri Miggiani thanked the group for choosing Nissan in this venture and expressed satisfaction in seeing forward-thinking businesses pave the way for others.