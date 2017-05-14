Advert
Sunday, May 14, 2017, 00:01

Mcast takes part in Missio Marathon

Mcast participated in the Missio Marathon, held at the Valletta Waterfront earlier this year. Students from various institutes contributed to this noble event by answering the pledge lines as well as by organising activities for young children. Other Mcast students also contributed through photography and art exhibitions and also by providing hairdressing and beauty services.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. McDonald’s licencee Premier Capital...

  2. MSE Share Index drops to a fresh 4-month low

  3. Lloyds Bank says Britain to make...

  4. New route for national carrier

  5. FT Live senior content editor to...

  6. Improved travel benefits

  7. Thailand gives Facebook until next...

  8. Index slumps by almost 1.2 per cent

  9. EU imposes dumping duties on Chinese...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 14-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed