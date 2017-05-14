Mcast takes part in Missio Marathon
Mcast participated in the Missio Marathon, held at the Valletta Waterfront earlier this year. Students from various institutes contributed to this noble event by answering the pledge lines as well as by organising activities for young children. Other Mcast students also contributed through photography and art exhibitions and also by providing hairdressing and beauty services.
