Equiom enters US market via Guernsey acquisition

Equiom has announced the acquisition of Virtus Trust Group, a Guernsey headquartered trust and corporate services provider with a diverse international client base and a presence in the Cayman Islands, New Zealand, UK and the US, where they have a US public trustee licence in the state of South Dakota.

Founded in 2005, Virtus offers comprehensive private wealth management services such as succession planning, trust and foundation services, as well as investment-related solutions.

Virtus co-founder Roddy Balfour said: “The market has been aware for some time that Virtus has felt the need for a larger strategic partner to expand our client offering in terms of services and geography. In that regard, Equiom is the perfect fit and in terms of client service continuity, our entire staff will be amalgamating with Equiom’s Guernsey operations. Taking Virtus from a standing start to its present substantial clientele has been very exciting and we look forward to the next chapter with equal anticipation given Equiom’s dynamic history, outlook and plans.”

Equiom’s global CEO Sheila Dean said of the union: “The acquisition of Virtus is a fantastic addition to Equiom. In addition to increasing our foothold in Guernsey, we will now be able to deliver structures for our clients in three brand new jurisdictions – Cayman, New Zealand and the US. As ever, I’d like to thank our equity partners LDC and our legal advisers Gowling WLG for their valued input and support throughout this acquisition project.”

Twenty-five staff members from Virtus will join the Equiom team, operating from the Guernsey office and the company will complete the process of rebranding by June 2017.